Ranbir Kapoor's Valentines day wish for Alia Bhatt will give you butterflies

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was not with his family this Valentines, made sure to wish his wife Alia Bhatt from afar.

The new dad in town is currently occupied in promoting his forthcoming movie Tu Jhooti Main Makkar in Pune.

Ranbir was seen delivering a performance at the event with large crowds going all wow and during the same he did not forget he has a wife and daughter as he sent sweet love messages to them.

He said, "Happy Valentine's Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle, I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine's Day - my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you."

Videos from the ceremony have now gone viral and the Gangubai Kathiawadi starlet gave the most adorable response, "Cutest human ever."

This online exchange shows the two are head over heels in love with each other.























