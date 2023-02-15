Kartik Aryan prefers his dog over any girl

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan in a recent interview revealed no girl can ever match the love his pet dog Katori gives him.

When asked about his idea of a soulmate the Freddy actor had the cutest reply.

"Jitna unconditional love mujhe Katori deti hai, utna love woh de (The amount of unconditional love Katori gives me, she should give the same). Woh koi nahi milega (I won't get that anywhere). That's the problem."



Many times the actor has shared a glimpse of himself cuddling away with his doggo which shows their unconditional attachment.

Kartik was previously linked to actress Sara Ali Khan but the two parted ways in a short time.