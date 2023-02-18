Did Kartik Aryan date Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon?

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan, who is basking in the success of his film Shehzada, in a rapid fire round addressed some questions regarding women he romanced.

It has been rumored that Kartik had once been seeing two acclaimed actresses Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

During the shoot of Love Aaj Kal 2, Sara and Kartik developed a bond and started dating but as soon as Imtiaz Ali's starrer hit screens the duo parted ways.

In an interview with ETimes, the Freddy star was asked if he dated Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara. At this, Kartik blushed which shows something was actually brewing.

When the same was asked about Kriti, he in an instant replied with a ''No."

Given the options of Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, Kartik was asked to choose which one he finds the most attractive of all.

He said, "All of them have been my co-stars. So for me, they all are attractive in their zones."

Recently, Kartik and Sara created a storm on the internet as pictures from Udaipur went viral. The ex-flames were closely seen chatting away and this got fans going all crazy. Some of them asked them to get back together while others called it a 'PR stunt.'

The Luka Chuppi actor shares a close bond with Lord Ganesha as he goes to seek blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple before any of his movie releases.

He has more interesting projects lined up in his kitty such as Satyaprem ki Katha with Kiara Advani. Hansal Mehta's Captain India is also lined up.