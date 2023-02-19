Daily Jang
Priyanka Chopra's Sunday is all things cute: Check Out

By Zainab Nasir|February 19, 2023
Priyanka Chopra gives Sunday vibes in latest selfie
Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with her daughter Malti Marie 

Superstar Priyanka Chopra lights up the gram with an early morning selfie. 

Chopra is a global star and always gives her followers  sneak-peeks into her life every now and then. 

The Love Again star took to her Instagram space and dropped a couple of pictures with her daughter, who she welcomed last year via surrogate. 


In the first shot Chopra was seen looking stylish as ever in a white tee with a brown faux leather jacket as she held Malti in her left arm. 

The second photo saw Chopra posing from the bed, cuddling her baby girl. What you cannot miss is a glimpse of Nick Jonas' tattooed arm. 

Fans could not stop gushing over the mother and daughter bond. 



