Priyanka Chopra's Sunday is all things cute: Check Out

Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with her daughter Malti Marie

Superstar Priyanka Chopra lights up the gram with an early morning selfie.

Chopra is a global star and always gives her followers sneak-peeks into her life every now and then.

The Love Again star took to her Instagram space and dropped a couple of pictures with her daughter, who she welcomed last year via surrogate.





In the first shot Chopra was seen looking stylish as ever in a white tee with a brown faux leather jacket as she held Malti in her left arm.

The second photo saw Chopra posing from the bed, cuddling her baby girl. What you cannot miss is a glimpse of Nick Jonas' tattooed arm.

Fans could not stop gushing over the mother and daughter bond.







