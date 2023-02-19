Swara Bhasker responds to Kangana Ranaut's engagement wish

Swara Bhasker responds to Kangana Ranaut's engagement wishes

Indian actress Swara Bhasker has the most beautiful reaction as Kangana Ranaut sends good wishes for her engagement.

The Veere Di Wedding starlet recently shared pictures and videos featuring a court marriage with Samajwadi party leader Fahad Ahmad after which many from the media fraternity sent blessings their way and one of them happened to be Kangana.

The Queen actress had the sweetest words for Swara to mark her happiness, "You both look happy and blessed that’s God’s Grace … marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities … (red heart emojis)."

The two chose to have a civil wedding and submitted their papers on Feb 6 under the Special Marriage Act. However, the ceremony will be held next month.

Kangana's wish lightened up Swara's day even more and so the latter reacted with the same love. She wrote, "Thank you, Kangana! (Two hearts emoji) May you have every happiness and joy (hug and purple heart emojis)."

Just two years back, a heated argument broke out on Twitter after Kangana labelled both Swara and Taapsee Pannu as 'B- grade actresses'. The Rasbhari star had then exuded sarcasm by calling Kangana's comment a 'compliment.'

After this, the two also indulged in a Twitter banter which ended with Swara telling Kangana she is very fond of her.











