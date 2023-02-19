Hania Amir can't get enough of Italian food cravings at her birthday bash

Hania Amir celebrated her birthday in Thailand

Actress Hania Amir is a die-hard Italian foodie and her latest birthday post is proof of it.

The Anaa actress jetted off to Bangkok, Thailand with her girl gang Maida Azmat and Sabeena Syed to celebrate her 26th birthday.





Taking to Instagram, Hania dropped videos where she can be seen wearing the brightest of smiles striking a perfect pose while getting hunger pangs for pasta.

Hania and her clan also dined out at a restaurant where she cuts a cake as the group cheered in and sang birthday wishes.

As caption, she penned, " Italian food desires still pending."







