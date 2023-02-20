Daily Jang
Sunday vibes: Anushka Sharma meets her caffeine needs

By Zainab Nasir|February 20, 2023
Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her Sunday morning. 

The diva is an avid social media user and often treats her fan-base to updates from her personal and work life. 

Looks like the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress could not afford to take a coffee break this Sunday. 

Taking to Instagram stories feature, Anushka shared a glimpse and fans could not stop gushing over her. 

In the picture, the mother of Vamika can be seen sipping the yummy hot coffee from a red mug looking forward to a productive day. She sported no makeup and tied her hair neatly. 

