Sunday vibes: Anushka Sharma meets her caffeine needs

Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her Sunday morning.

The diva is an avid social media user and often treats her fan-base to updates from her personal and work life.

Looks like the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress could not afford to take a coffee break this Sunday.

Taking to Instagram stories feature, Anushka shared a glimpse and fans could not stop gushing over her.

In the picture, the mother of Vamika can be seen sipping the yummy hot coffee from a red mug looking forward to a productive day. She sported no makeup and tied her hair neatly.











