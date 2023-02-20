Kartik Aryan comments on his viral Udaipur picture with Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aryana and Sara Ali Khan were once dating

Bollywood actors and former lovers Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan have been in the news lately owing to viral pictures from Udaipur and the former now breaks the silence on this.

A few weeks ago, the duo were seen smiling and sharing a conversation at an event in Udaipur which actually sparked speculations that they might be in for a reconciliation.

The photos not only went viral but the two also shared the same on their respective Instagram handles but did not tag each other.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kartik revealed, "We happened to be at the same place. Toh bas waha se kisine photo kheech li thi. Waha bohut saare logo the jo already kheech rahe the. I was surprised ki ek do hi photo hai (So somebody there clicked a picture. There were many people there who were already clicking pictures. I was surprised that there are only one or two photos)."

When asked if both are doing a movie together, the Freddy actor paused for a while before saying, "As of now aesa kuch announcement nahi hai. Aur as of now toh abhi pata nahi mujhe (As of now there is no such announcement. And as of now I don't know anything)."

Kartik and Sara were first linked on the sets of Imtiaz Ali's directorial Love Aaj Kal 2 but parted ways soon after the film hit floors.



