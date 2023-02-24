Ranbir Kapoor shares a lovely moment with little rockstar fan: Check Out

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor meets little Rockstar fan during the promotions of his movie Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar.

The little boy is a die-hard fan of Ranbir and in an epic interactive session got his guitar signed by his idol.

Ranbir is very warm when it comes to his fans. This time again the Tamasha actor spends some quality time with the little boy and inspired him to take his passion for music seriously.

Videos and pictures of the Sanju actor's meetup are winning hearts.

The actor recently welcomed a baby girl, Raha, with beloved wife Alia Bhatt.







