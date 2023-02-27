Daily Jang
Katrina Kaif is a true selfie queen, drops sun-kissed picture

By Zainab Nasir|February 27, 2023
Katrina Kaif drops a gorgeous Sunday morning selfie 

Superstar Katrina Kaif lights up the gram with a gorgeous selfie. 

Lately, the actress has been giving her public appearances a miss which left fans quite disappointed and so to balance it out she appeared as a breath of fresh air. 

In the picture, Kat was seen enjoying a sunny Sunday at her house as she sports a black t-shirt styled with printed pants and ditched makeup. 

Soon after the pictures went viral, the new mommy in town Sonam Kapoor praised her, commenting "Beautiful Kat" followed by a red heart emoji. 

Even her fans showered all the love on her. One user wrote, "This pic reminded me of the old days," while another wrote,  "Yaaay kat is back."




