Ask Me Anything :Kriti Sanon reacts to a fan asking about her boyfriends name

Kriti Sanon hosts an Ask Me Session on Instagram

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon hosted an Instagram Ask Me Session where she revealed details about her boyfriend.

The Mimi star made headlines recently after reports of her engagement with Indian actor Prabhas went viral. It was reported that they were planning on exchanging rings in an intimate ceremony in Maldives.

But soon after this, the Saaho star's team quickly rebuffed all rumors.

However, on Monday, Kriti took to her Instagram stories and addressed a few online fan questions regarding her projects and skin care routine. Amongst this, a die-hard admirer asked about her boyfriend and his name.

To this, Kriti had a rather quirky reply along with a clip of herself, "That's a secret...even to me."

Earlier, when her engagement speculations were rife the diva posted a cryptic message with a video of Oprah Winfrey, who was heard saying, "Expecting people to do what you would do in a situation only leads to your disappointment, not theirs. They are going on with their life. So let people be who they are and either you accept it or you don't."















