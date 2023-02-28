Daily Jang
Daily Jang
Bollywood

HrithiK Roshan gets a kiss from girlfriend Saba Azad as she drops him off to the airport

By Zainab Nasir|February 28, 2023
HrithiK Roshan gets a kiss from girlfriend Saba Azad as she drops him off to the airport
Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan indulge in PDA at Mumbai airport 

Lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad exchange a goodbye kiss at the Mumbai airport and cameras capture them. 

Saba came to see off her actor boyfriend, who was flying out with his team. 

A video of the pair from the airport was shared on a paparazzi account and their undying love can only melt hearts. 

Claims first became rife after the two were spotted at a dinner date following which Saba also joined the Krrish star's family get-together. 

The rumors then ended with the couple walking hand-in-hand at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, in May. 



More From Bollywood