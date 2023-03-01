Suhana Khan flaunts her new hairstyle at airport, looks uber-cool

Suhana Khan' puts her new hair layers on display

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning and what caught attention was her new hair makeover.

Suhana gets a fresh hair cut as she sets out for a day of travel.

She wore a blue crop top and cargo pants and carried a chunky handbag. Her long tresses were styled in certain bangs and fresh layers.

As soon as Suhana arrived the airport she got out of the car like a true diva holding the ticket and Aadhaar card in her hand.

Many commented online that Suhana looked just like her daddy, Shah Rukh Khan.















