Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, gets angioplasty done

Sushmita Sen had a heart attack

Indian actress and the former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen had a heart attack.

Her unexpected health scare created tension among fans, who prayed for her safety.

Taking to Instagram, Sen informed her followers about the unfortunate incident by sharing a photograph of herself with her dad Shubeer Sen.

Citing her father's words, Sen revealed, "Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most."

"I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. The angioplasty is now done. The stent is in place, and most importantly, my cardiologist confirmed that I do have a big heart."



The Main Hoon Na actress then mentioned how she would thank everyone, who helped her in due time, "I have a lot of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action, but it will take too long, so I will do so in another post!"

"This post is just to keep my well-wishers and loved ones informed of the news; that all is well and ready for some life again! I love you guys beyond!" she concluded.









