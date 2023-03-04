'London Paris New York': Ali Zafar's romantic flick clocks 11 years

Ali Zafar gets sentimental over 11 years of London Paris New York

Singer Ali Zafar is ecstatic as his 2012 Bollywood film London Paris New York turns11 today and he is for sure nostalgic about it.

The romantic-comedy told a love story between two strangers who fall in love thrice, in three days and three magical cities over a span of six years.

Taking to Twitter, the Jhoom crooner retweeted Sony Music India's clip that featured his lovely song Voh Dekhnay Main.

"11 years of London Paris New York. A love story of three days in three cities over several years,'' he wrote as caption.



London Paris and New York led to major growth of Zafar, who not only acted in the movie but also had the chance to compose six songs in it.

Paired alongside Aditya Rao Hydari, Zafar was the first lead star in a Bollywood production to take over the role of a music director.