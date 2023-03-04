Deepika Padukone smiles bright at Mumbai airport: Check viral video

Deepika Padukone back to the bay as paparazzi click her leaving the Mumbai airport in style

Superstar Deepika Padukone makes her first public appearance after being announced as a presenter at Oscars 2023.

The Gehraiyaan actress was surely returning back home after work-related duties and was captured on camera as she exited the Mumbai airport.

The sight at the airport was surely captivating where Deepika posed with a fan for a picture before making her way to the car. She even smiled for the shutterbugs and that was contagious enough to steal all hearts.





Her latest videos have leaked on paparazzi and fan pages and her lovers could not stop but gush over her beauty.

For the travels, the diva opted for a denim jacket with matching jeans and sneakers. She also paired her look with black sun shades and wore her hair in soft curls.



