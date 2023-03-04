Saif Ali Khan shuns paparazzi creating a ruckus outside his home

Saif Ali Khan on invasion of home privacy “Aisa kariye aap humare bedroom mein aa jaiye

Bollywood's Saif Ali Khan seemed annoyed by all the photographers following him and his wife Kareena Kapoor, thus invading privacy.

Returning from a birthday party of Malaika Arora's mother the couple were caught outside their home late at night and as the paparazzi screamed the actor got a little agitated and made a witty remark.

As the paparazzi screamed ‘Sir, sir! rukiye na’ for pictures the Omkara actor shot back saying, “Aisa kariye aap humare bedroom mein aa jaiye (Do one thing, come to our bedroom).



He then waved goodbye and shut the lobby door behind him.

It's not just Saif and Kareena but their kids also get a lot of attention from the photographers.







