Alia Bhatt makes it to the list of Impactful International women of 2023

Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt's solid performances have been acknowledged internationally.

Alia, who is currently busy shooting for a song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, is one of the most adored actresses of the Indian cinema and 2022 proved to be quite a successful year for her as she delivered three big hits-RRR, Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The new mommy has reached the Most Impactful women list which includes personalities, who immensely contributed to the industry.

Portraying the character alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra made her shine while in Gangubai Kathiawadi she essayed the role of a prostitute and gained much acclaim.



