Deepika Padukone stuns in a goth-inspired look for the Paris Fashion Week

Deepika Padukone clad in all black for a fashion show

Superstar Deepika Padukone is ready to rock the Paris Fashion Week in yet another outfit by Louis Vuitton.

The Gehraiyaan starlet has already arrived in Paris for the show and is looking forward to the grand event.

On Monday, Louis Vuitton of which Deepika is the brand ambassador, shared a video ahead of Women's Fall-winter fashion show.

In the clip what we can see is the diva sporting an exotic all-black outfit with a black leather jacket, lacy bottom and a stylish black bag. Her hair was styled in crisp waves and her eyes were doused in kohl saying out aloud a welcome note.

As caption, Louis Vuitton wrote, “#DeepikaPadukone for #LVFW23. The actress is attending @NicolasGhesquiere’s latest Women’s show for #LouisVuitton in Paris. Watch the show live from the Musée d’Orsay today at 2:30 pm CET on Instagram or at louisvuitton.com."

Fans therefore could not stop going wow over her and one wrote, “The best global ambassador," while another stated, "Proud moment for India in Fashion."

Later this week, Deepika will head to Los Angeles to present an award at the Oscars.











