Katrina Kaif puts her arms around husband Vicky Kaushal as they ring in Holi 2023

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrate Holi

Power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Holi 2023 at their home in Mumbai with other family members and their cute gestures surely melt hearts.

The Phone Bhoot actress took to her Instagram page and treated fans into a glimpse of her celebrations.

The first picture shared showed Kat in the balcony flashing a bright smile with her arms around hubby dear.

While she wore a yellow outfit, Vicky sported a white kurta in different colours.

The next click was dedicated to the family and Kat, Vicky, Isabelle, Sham and Veena came together for a group selfie.

As caption she wrote, “Happy Holiiiiiiiiiiiii.”

Ileana D'Cruz, who is rumored to be dating Kat's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel commented, "Ugh cute!”

Since the duo got married, they keep treating fans to updates in their daily life.







