Vaani Kapoor glams up for Peter Dundas' Paris Fashion Week: Check Out

Vaani Kapoor attends Peter Dundas' show

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor stole the show at the Paris Fashion Week in a white pristine gown.

She was the only Indian to be invited to the stellar Peter Dundas' show, who celebrated his return to the 'big 4' of fashion events after a break of 4 long years.

Vaani is truly a style icon and no body ever could beat her love for fashion.

Being the front-row guest of the top global designer is a big deal and it seems Vaani was the one who bagged the spot.

Taking to Instagram, the Befikre starlet shared a sneak peek into Dundas' collection and as caption wrote, "Dundas you beut! What a show! Pleasure to discover your world up close!! @peter_dundas @dundasworld #ParisFashionWeek #PFW."

In one click we could see Vaani posing with glam in white dress which had front cut-outs and a gold tone chain link straps.

She then shared the frame with other stalwarts of the fashion world like the stylist and luxury brand strategist Sian Gabari, American socialite and fashion influencer Olivia Palermo and also fashion stylist Anna Dello Russo.

Peter is known to explore the world of sparkly fashion and after much hard work and sweat he started working with many prominent labels like Jean Paul Gaultier, Roberto Cavalli and Christian Lacroix. He then launched his own brand Dundas and many Hollywood bigwigs have dressed in his exotic outfits to ace major nights like the Grammy's or Met Gala.



















