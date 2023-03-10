Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone ready to jet off on March 10

Deepika Padukone all set to leave for the Oscars

Superstar Deepika Padukone, who will be among the presenters at the Oscars 2023, will be leaving for the show on March 10.

After she made her country proud with her starry appearances at the Cannes and unveil of FIFA World cup trophy the diva is set to add another feather to her cap.

Deepika recently returned from the Louis Vuitton fashion week in Paris and is now looking forward to the wild Oscars night.

Her fans are excited to see her representing India yet again on an international platform.

Other celebs gracing the event include the likes of Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Jordan, Samuel Jackson and many others.