Jacqueline Fernandez joins her Tell It Like a Woman team for pre-Oscars dinner

Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys pre-Oscars nights with her team

Superstar Jacqueline Fernandez attended a dinner party with her Tell It Like A Woman team ahead of the 95th Academy Awards.

The pictures from the eve went viral in an instant and people could not stop gushing over her and the group.

As caption, she wrote, "Pre Oscar- dinner with team Tell it like a Woman and some more beautiful people!"

In the photos what we could see was the diva posing alongside a Japanese model Anne Watanabe, actor Mira Sorvino, Indian fashion designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, filmmaker Andrea Iervolino, and others.

For the night the Ram Setu actress wore navy blue pantsuit with a matching bralette which she paired with high heels and straight hair.

Soon after she posted, fans rushed to the comments section of her Instagram post and tweeted to extend support to her ahead of the Oscars ceremony.



