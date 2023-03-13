Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday display next level hotness in new pics

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur pose as true lovers

On Monday afternoon, the rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur sent the internet into a meltdown with their stunning yet sizzling clicks from the Lakme Fashion week finale as they walked for Manish Malhotra.

The duo surely made jaws drop as they turned showstoppers as they walked for the final act.

The Liger actress without any hesitation shared the pictures which left fans wanting for more and captioned, "Fun."





In the photos what we see were the lovebirds posing closely towards each other. Aditya dons a black suit and looks his handsome self while Ananya looks exotic in a black and red high-slit cutout dress.

The way Aditya holds Ananya close is all things sweet.

As soon as the pics leaked online their fans and friends drooled. Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor dropped fire emojis and even her mom was struck.