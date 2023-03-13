'Oscars 2023:' Deepika Padukone drops jaws in black Louis Vuitton

Deepika Padukone is dressed to the nines in black

Superstar Deepika Padukone amps up her style game for Hollywood's biggest Oscar night.

The Gehraiyaan star made her red carpet debut as the actress turns presenter at the event joined by the likes of Riz Ahmed, Zoe Saldana and many more.

For the eve, Deepika chose to wear a custom off-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown which had a plunging neckline and so accessorized the look with stunning jewels by Cartier.





Her subtle dewy look, winged eyes and messy bun became the highlight of her red carpet look.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the starlet looked like Hollywood glamour and fans could not stop drooling over her.



