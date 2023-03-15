New mom Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday in pyjamas

Alia Bhatt turns 30 today

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt rang in her 30th birthday with a personalized cake topped with fresh fruits and flowers.

The actor turned 30 today and her birthday cake was shaped into the same number.

Taking to Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi starlet then shared a picture of what appears to be a cozy midnight celebration.

Alia wore her printed pyjamas and sat on a couch. Before blowing the candles she did not forget to make a wish.

This marks Alia's first birthday since birth of daughter Raha in November, last year.







