Alaya F expressed her elation at Priyanka Chopra's high words of praise

Alaya F reacts to Priyanka Chopra's statement about her

Actress Priyanka Chopra named Alaya F when asked who she thinks would be the next superstar. The latter has now reacted to the statement.

Recently at a South by Southwest 2023 event, the Bajirao Mastani star was questioned who she sees as the next Indian superstar.

Priyanka first took Alia Bhatt's name but then knowing she is already a superstar she shifted to Alaya.

"I really like Alaya Furniturewala, she is Pooja Bedi's daughter. And I told her when I met her that I think she is just cool, and has a unique perspective. She is not trying to be like everyone else. I think we'll find out in a few years."

Alaya then took to her Instagram space and dropped a video clip where Priyanka could be watched naming her.

In awe of all the love, she said, "I can't even begin to describe how overwhelmed and grateful I'm feeling!! When your most most most favourite actor picks you when asked who they think deserves to be the next Bollywood superstar, there is LITERALLY no better feeling in the world!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you @priyankachopra Going to be smiling and dancing all day."

