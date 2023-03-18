Sara Ali Khan lights up chulha in Spiti: Check Out

Sara Ali Khan makes yummy food while in Himachal

Indian actress Sara Ali Khan is in Himachal Pradesh and blessing feeds with some of her cooking skills.

The diva is an avid traveler and her social media is full of videos and pictures from different trips.

Today also the Coolie No.1 starlet left no stone unturned and posted a fun clip from Spiti and we bet you would want to pack your bags right away.

The post opens with her sitting on the back of an open jeep as she greets her darshaks. She can be seen making Masala Maggi in a small stall. Later she enjoyed chowmein amidst gorgeous snow-clad mountains.

The video further shows Saif Ali Khan's daughter putting all her effort making makke ki roti and sarso ka saag in a traditional village styled kitchen.

Indeed she is having a blast in Spiti.











