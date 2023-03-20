Amitabh Bachchan shares heath update

Amitabh Bachchan is recuperating after receiving treatment for rib injury

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is well on his way to recovery after sustaining a rib injury which caused his rib cartilage to pop at a shoot for his upcoming action flick Project K.

He received medical treatment in Hyderabad and is recuperating at his Mumbai residence, Jalsa.

The actor penned a note to thank his fans for supporting him during his hard days and wishing him well.

On Monday morning, Bachchan took to his Instagram space and shared he is okay with a throwback image of himself walking on a fashion show ramp in much style, "Thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery. I repair… I hope to be back on the ramp soon."





Star Rahul Dev was much at ease and replied to his post saying, "So, so good to hear this news, dear sir. love."

Many fans also flooded his comments section calling him an inspiration for his active lifestyle at this old age.



