Shah Rukh Khan recalls how Gauri Khan was a constant support in his life

Bollywood's King Khan Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the importance of wife Gauri Khan in his life.

The Pathaan star admitted he made a lot of mistakes in the past and also took bad decisions over the years but his designer wife helped him get through them and stood by him.

An old clip has emerged taken from the finale of Dus Ka Din season 3 on Instagram where Khan can be seen candidly uttering words of good for her.

“Mujhe lagta hai Gauri ne bohut sambhala hai yaar. Bohut galtiyaan ki hain, bohut badtameeziyan ki hain... bohut ghatiyapan kiya hain, lekin kahi na kahi pe usne chup reh ke mujhko bohut samhala hai (I think that Gauri has taken care of me a lot. I made a lot of mistakes, was not well-behaved a lot of times, made extremely bad decisions, but somewhere it was Gauri, who stayed silent and protected me)."



As he concludes the sentence, the clip then goes on to show a montage of Khan and Guari over the years, right from their younger days.







