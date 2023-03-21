Swara Bhasker leaves temperatures soaring in Pakistani Ali Xeeshan's bridal creation

Swara Bhasker shows off Pakistani designer Ali Xeeshan's bridal wear

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker wore a gorgeous pastel hued lehenga by Pakistani ace designer Ali Xeeshan at her Valima.

The Veere Di Wedding actress tied-the-knot with Fahad Ahmed and had her reception hosted in Bareily by her husband's family.

Sharing a sneak peek of her reception outfit, Swara on her Instagram stories gave a shoutout to the designer.

She wrote, "A sneak peek into the stunning Ali Xeeshan’s Theatre Studio lehenga set that they kindly made and sent to me all the way across the border!"



From the looks of it the heavily embroidered lehenga choli features large floral motifs, arches and pearls throughout. While the bridal lehenga is gold with turquoise and pearl work, the dupatta is a contrasting pastel blue with hints of pink and green flowers.

Swara paired the attire with turquoise and gold jewelry set. She tied her hair up in a neat bun and kept her makeup minimal with a light pink blush and nude lip.