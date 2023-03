Atif Aslam, Sara Bharwana blessed with a baby girl

Pakistan's pop singer Atif Aslam had a special day with the arrival of his daughter, a third child.

Atif is known for keeping his personal life out of the public eye but sometimes he does share some beautiful moments featuring his wife Sara Bharwana.

The duo are already parents to two sons and the birth of Halimka Atif Aslam marks his third.

Taking to Instagram, the Pehli Dafa crooner announced the good news introducing his new born to the world.

Fans have been pouring in love and best wishes.