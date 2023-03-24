Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday making sure to stand out with their friendship

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are fast friends

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's latest social media banter proves there is a new BFF jodi in town.

All eyes are fixed on Sara since she geared up for the release of her upcoming film Gaslight. She is on a promotional spree.

Recently taking to Instagram, the Love Aaj Kal actor posted a picture of herself looking exotic in a pink colour ribbed dress.





Taking to the comments section, the Liger actress then praised her look, "Looking so good."

It seems the two share a close bond but never publicly show it off.











