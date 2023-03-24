Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday making sure to stand out with their friendship

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's latest social media banter proves there is a new BFF jodi in town.
All eyes are fixed on Sara since she geared up for the release of her upcoming film Gaslight. She is on a promotional spree.
Recently taking to Instagram, the Love Aaj Kal actor posted a picture of herself looking exotic in a pink colour ribbed dress.
Taking to the comments section, the Liger actress then praised her look, "Looking so good."
It seems the two share a close bond but never publicly show it off.