Swara Bhasker #CantStopWontStop gushing over her Ali Xeeshan Walima lehenga

Swara Bhasker in love with her Walima outfit, twirls in the garden

Indian actress Swara Bhasker says she won't stop sharing love for her Walima outfit designed by Ali Xeeshan.

The Veere Di Wedding actress recently received a lot of hate on social media for praising a Pakistani designer, who very beautifully designed her reception dress.

She seems to be completely unfazed by such harsh criticism and this yet did not stop the actor from speaking her mind and talking more about her lehenga.

On Thursday, Swara used the hashtag #CantStopWontStop on Twitter while sharing her love and this triggered reaction from the haters.

Sharing more pictures in the outfit, Swara wrote, "OBSESSED! Cannot get over the grace & beauty of this creation by the mad genius of @ALIXEESHAN .. complemented seamlessly by jewellery from @apalabysumit. So grateful to benefit from the talent of such generous magicians! Beautifully shot by Tarun Chawla #SwaadAnusaar."

She then added more clicks to give a better and close look into her dress, "Details! #CantStopWontStop posting my love for this @ALIXEESHAN creation.. jewellery from my fave @apalabysumit. Pics: Tarun Chawla Love love love! #SwaadAnusaar #Walima."

Swara is seemlessly a fan of Pakistan and its designers as previously she praised a news article in which Xeeshan revealed, "Art has no boundaries and people in India and Pakistan have the same DNA."

Reacting to the same, Swara said, "Ali ji! So well said."























