Karan Johar lauds Anushka Sharma's ''exceptionally stylish looks"

Karan Johar goes gaga over Anushka Sharma's individualistic approach to fashion

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma, who made jaws drop in a violet off the shoulder gown, received a compliment from Karan Johar for her style.

Be it casual airport fashion or the red carpet the Zero actress has been rocking the game and oozing charm.

Just two days ago, the actress arrived to the Hungama Style Awards with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and there melted many hearts with her A-game fashion.

Fans could not stop swooning over her beauty and now even Karan came out with praise.

Taking to the Instagram stories feature, the Koffee with Karan host wrote how Anushka has been exuding elegance and melting hearts. "Anushka Sharma is exceptionally stylish and so individualistic in her approach to fashion...nailing every look...always! That's all... ( #iykyk)."

Anushka felt quite ecstatic over Karan's sweet words and reacted with a red heart by tagging him.







