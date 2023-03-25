Sidharth Malhotra dedicates an award to wife Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra has a cute dedication for wife Kiara Advani

The Student of The Year actor Sidharth Malhotra was recently honoured with a style award at an event and during his acceptance speech he did not forget to mention his wife Kiara Advani.

Standing on stage the actor could not stop but smile, "This is my second award since marriage. First was for acting, second for style. I think my wife will be happy to know I am a good actor, who is extremely stylish. This award is for her and all the stylish who are making me look cool. Thank you so much guys."

Advani was in awe of her husband's cute and loving gesture and sharing the video from the show the diva reacts, "This man has my whole heart."

SidKiara fans are happy to see both happy after marriage and want them to remain that way for life.

After keeping tight-lipped about their romance for months, the couple tied-the-knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and the ceremony was glitzy with many Bollywood stars in attendance.











