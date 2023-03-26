Kareena Kapoor pouts with her forever besties Malaika, Arora, Amrita and Mallika

Kareena Kapoor is best friends with Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Mallika Bhatt

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan had a fun night out with her girl gang and her latest social media post is proof.

She is vert close to her besties Malaika, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhatt and always manages to spare some time for them.

The Laal Singh Chaddha star prefers to stay away from glam parties and social events and would rather go for a casual chill with her BFF's.

On Saturday night, the Jab We Met starlet dropped a glimpse into her outing.

The picture was a captivating click as the group of four posed goofily.

Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor could not make it to the get-together due to her packed schedule and the former misses her.



As caption she penned, "Our forever... Missing our Lolo..."

Later she also shared a photo with the Arora siblings and wrote, "Sisters."



