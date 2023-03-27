Anshula Kapoor makes her relationship with Rohan Thakkar Instagram official

Anshula Kapoor goes Instagram official with Rohan Thakkar

Anshula Kapoor, sister of Arjun Kapoor, publicly confirms she is in a relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar with a jaw-dropping picture from the Maldives.

Taking to her social media page, Anshula did introduce her man-love to the world.

In the picture clicked at sunset the duo smiled and lovingly gazed at each other inside an infinity pool.

She simply captioned, "366 (white heart emoji)."





The duo have been dating since a year now and celebrated their one-year anniversary at the island nation, sharing intimate moments together.

Reacting to the post, Athiya Shetty dropped a yellow heart emoticon while her half-sister Janhvi Kapoor posted a slew of red hearts.

Fans also showered her with love and wishes. "It's like a match made in heaven," one wrote.

Another said, "Awwwiee what for a beautiful picture."