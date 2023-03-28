Varun Dhawan enjoys sunny day in the pool, Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Actor Varun Dhawan offers a glimpse into his summertime.

The actor took to his social media space and dropped a picture from a pool as he flaunts his biceps and captioned, "Summertime."

Varun has a jolly personality and often treats his fans and followers to goofy snaps of himself and one turned out to be his latest pool pic.

The Coolie-No.1 star puts a funny expression clad in shorts and pink pool glasses.

His Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor could not stop laughing and dropped a hilarious comment, "I think those goggles might be a bitttt too small for u."

In an instant, her comment became the center of attention and fans began to react.







