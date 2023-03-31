Harrdy Sandhu confirms Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

Harrdy Sandhu confirms Parineeti Chopra's wedding to Raghav Chadha

Bollywood is going to have another wedding very soon and that would be of Parineeti Chopra.

After Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra it seems Parineeti is following in their footsteps as new details of her wedding spark excitement.

The Namaste England star is rumored to be dating AAP MP Raghav Chadha as they were spotted for lunches and dinners, even colour-coordinating on one occasion.

Now her Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu has confirmed that Parineeti and Raghav are together and wedding bells will soon ring and also congratulated her.

Amidst all the outings and speculations, Parineeti added more fire as she was seen outside designer Manish Malhora's residence, leading fans to believe she was there for her wedding outfit.

Harrdy told DNA, "I am so happy that it's finally happening. I wish her all the luck. I have called and congratulated her."

" Me and Parineeti during the shoot of Tiranga many times discussed marriage and she used to have just one reply that she will get married when she finds the right guy."

On March 28 , AAP MP Sanjeev Arora became the first one to comment on affair rumors surrounding Parineeti and Raghav and went on to send his best wishes to the pair along with their solo pictures.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!"

















