Sidharth Malhora poses with wife Kiara Advani in romantic new clicks, fans react

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrive in style at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural center in Mumbai.

The two posed for the paparazzi before entering the venue together.

The Kabir Singh actress then took to her Instagram space and dropped breath-taking insights from her and hubby's look.





For the event, Kiara chose to wear a silver blouse and skirt paired with a golden train that was carved out as sleeves designed by none other than the famed designer Manish Malhotra.



Meanwhile the Mission Majnu star looked dapper in a cream coloured kurta-pjyama with a matching blazer.

Kiara then penned the post with a caption saying, "Last night at @nmacc.india (white heart emoticon). Sending a heartfelt thank you to Nita M Ambani for her commitment to promoting art and culture."

Both got married on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and since resuming work they have been on the constant go of attending events and giving interviews.

The public could not get over Kiara's latest post and showered love on it.

One comment read, "Both of you look stunning (red heart emoticons)."

Another said, ''perfection."

Several others also dropped heart emoticons to actually prove how much they love the jodi.







