Heartfelt apology or April's fool? Urfi Javed wants to change the way she dresses up

Actor and model Urfi Javed has apologized for hurting sentiments with her revealing outfits.

She stated that people will see a changed Urfi from now on.

Some fans were curious and questioned the timing of her tweet, a day before April fool's day, others were genuinely wondering what exactly happened.

On Friday, Javed took to twitter to share an apology note.

"I apologise for hurting everyone’s sentiments by wearing what I wear. From now on, you guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes. Maafi (Sorry)."



To this fans responded with mixed reactions some encouraging her to stay while others suspected it to be a prank.



