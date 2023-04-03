Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone 'mind blown' by NMACC beautiful exhibit

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone relate their NMACC experience.

The adored pair of B-town made a stylish entry at the opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai and several other bigwigs were also present including those from Hollywood.

Anusha Dandekar, who was hosting the red carpet, asked them about the event.

Deepika then replied, "It was truly world-class. This is something we never experienced before. There were so many moments we teared up and so many moments when we had goosebumps. We just had our minds blown."

She further adds, "The acoustic quality of this theatre is unprecedented. I have never experienced this in any theatre in the world. I could feel every drumbeat. It was a sensory experience. It made me feel so proud to be an Indian."

On day 2 of the event, the Simmba star flaunted his killer dance moves as he danced to his songs and even mesmerized the audience with his rap.

DeepVeer fans were thrilled to see the jodi together.







