Palak Tiwari dismisses dating rumors with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari clears the air on dating Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Palak has been the center of gossip lately with her link-up to Ibrahim.

There were numerous times when Palak was spotted hanging out with him and last year too they left in a car together from a restaurant in Mumbai which ignited romance.

In a conversation with ETimes, Palak opened up about all the speculations.

"I have been busy shooting two films and feel satisfied with them. Work is my sole focus and this year has been quite important for me."

She adds, ''I don't pay heed to such rumors as it is a part of my profession and instead of this I would rather focus on my work."

"While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it’s a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that," she concluded.









