Sara Ali Khan features in different outfits from her Udaipur trip

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan goes from purple salwar suit to red swimwear in new photos from Rajasthan's Udaipur.

Sara is an avid traveler and often explores new places with Udaipur being the current destination.

The Coolie No.1 actress took to the gram and posted glimpses from her outfits as she effortlessly posed in picturesque locations.





The first click saw Saif Ali Khan's daughter candid self as she decked up in desi style. Going by the picture, she seems to be sitting in the garden area of her hotel in the city.

Whereas the next saw her in a sexy swimsuit as she posed poolside followed by a photo of Sara in a black outfit for the night.

As caption, Sara just opted for a bunch of emojis.

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "So cute Sara," while another states, "Sara in Indian suit so cute."































