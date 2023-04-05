Ram Charan, wife Upasana's baby shower is all about love, celebration and family: Check

Actor Ram Charan and Upasana, who are expecting their first child, recently had a fun-themed baby shower in Dubai in attendance of their closed ones.

The theme of the shower was therefore all white as the parents-to-be twinned.

Upasana took to her Instagram profile and shared a video with husband, looking her casual best.

Ram was a vision in white shirt and pants while his wife turned heads in an easy breezy white lace dress, sharing a few cozy and intimate moments.

The couple are over the moon as a child will be in their arms soon.







