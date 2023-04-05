Madhu Chopra and Malti Marie spend some quality time together: See

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra is presently in India and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra's unseen moment with her grandmother Madhu Chopra melts hearts.

The star landed in Mumbai with her husband Nick Jonas and this trip marks the first for the little munchkin.



Amid Chopra's Citadel promotional spree, fans were treated to major nani-nawasi vibes.

please wait while file is uploading on server

Grandmother Madhu has taken over the baby duties as Chopra seems busy.

Taking to the Instagram stories feature, Chopra's mom dropped a photo with Malti from their playful time.

The adorable click saw Madhu holding the child in her arms as they both gazed in each other's eyes. Malti looked happy in nani's presence and flashed a smile.

Madhu, who lives in LA with her daughter, often spends time with the baby.