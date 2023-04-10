Shah Rukh Khan meets with the acid attack survivors in Kolkata, wins hearts

King Khan Shah Rukh Khan's recent visit to Kolkata has gone viral on social media.

This time the actor did not make headlines with his acting but with the cute gesture of taking time out to meet the acid attack victims, linked to his Meer Foundation.

Pictures from the visit have been captured and shared on fan accounts.

In the photos, the Pathaan actor is seen posing with all those women who were victim to the attacks and was kind towards them.

'King of Hearts' has been trending on Twitter since the pictures did rounds.

For those under a bubble, the Meer Foundation is an entity involved in facilitating women's rights, to emancipate the neglected and the persecuted part of society named after Khan's father Meer Taj Mohammad Khan.

The foundation has done a great deal of charitable work such as dispersing large sums of money to late Anjali Singh's family, who died in a hit and run accident in Delhi's Kanjhawala area.























