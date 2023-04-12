Rahat Fateh Ali Khan steals the show at Anant Ambani's 28th birthday shenanigans

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the most renowned Qawalist of Pakistan performed iconic hits at businessman Anant Ambani's 28th birthday bash, in Dubai.

The singer has a global fan base and is loved for his 'sa re ga ma pa' and many from the cross-border country invite him over for big yet memorable nights.

Rahat left no ears unheard and no eyes unseen as he sang his first ever track Teri Meri from Bollywood movie Bodyguard and guests could not stop but groove to the beats as fireworks lit.

Rahat was not the only artist basking in his glory that eve as Atif Aslam also made the crowds cheer with his epic rendition of Tere Sang Yaara and Jeena Jeena.

Indian rappers such as the likes of B Praak and King also performed.

Son of Mukesh Ambani was having a lovely time with his fiancé and friends and also shook a leg on some of the best tunes.















