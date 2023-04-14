1st wedding anniversary: Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor bless happy Alia-Ranbir

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today and as sweet tributes Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor shared special posts.

The lovebirds tied-the-knot on April 14, last year and months later both welcomed a baby girl.





Just a while ago, Alia's mother Soni dropped the duo's wedding pictures with fans and also penned a beautiful note which read, "On this day last year my sweet (heart emoji)’s promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards …"

Saasu ma Neetu took to her IG stories and and shared her son's happiness from her big day and it also features Rishi Kapoor's portrait in the backdrop.

"Happy anniversary my beautiful people. My heartbeats. Love and blessings," she wrote.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor also blessed her brother and wished him a long, happy married life.

Even fans extended warm wishes to the power couple.



After years of blissful dating both got married in an imtimate ceremony and are even parents now.